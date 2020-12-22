Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE PBA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

