Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.22 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% TransGlobe Energy -39.46% -10.48% -7.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransGlobe Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.71%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

