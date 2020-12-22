Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 3,934 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,575,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PRDO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,654. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

