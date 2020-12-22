Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Financial Contrast

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 14.38, suggesting that its stock price is 1,338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 GTY Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31% GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 2.72 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.03 GTY Technology $36.44 million 7.04 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Phunware on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

