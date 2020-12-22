PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Tops $3.00 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $3.00 million and $108,103.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00717013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00192456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00104317 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

