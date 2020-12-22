Pillar Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $52,329.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00340696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

