Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

