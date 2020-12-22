Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.