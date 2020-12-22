Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

