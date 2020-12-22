PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0466 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $19,278.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 233% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

