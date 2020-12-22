PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $17,813.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

