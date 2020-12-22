PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $526,397.82 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $526,397.82 and approximately $2.17 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,581.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.01331553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00068481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00276917 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001941 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000414 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

