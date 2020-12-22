PlayChip Market Capitalization Hits $12.91 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $24.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.