Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0077

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $115,473.38 and $35,597.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00355194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002394 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

