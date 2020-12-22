POA Network (POA) Hits One Day Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and Bibox. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

