Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) stock opened at C$18.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.