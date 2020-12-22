PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.56. PolarityTE shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 33,600 shares.

PTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.64.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,481 shares of company stock worth $51,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.