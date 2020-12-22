Populous (PPT) Price Up 92.4% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Populous has a total market cap of $27.00 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded 92.4% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

