PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, PressOne has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $38,250.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00347346 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official website is press.one. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

