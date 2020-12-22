ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading Down 1.4%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.68 and last traded at $99.46. Approximately 2,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.84% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

