Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Knott David M grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.