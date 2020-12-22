Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Rainer Gawlick Sells 2,000 Shares

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.52. 805,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $186.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

