Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 74.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PVH by 40.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PVH by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PVH by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.