Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE DVN opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

