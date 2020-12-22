Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 138.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NVST opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.