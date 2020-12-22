Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 435 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge stock opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock worth $5,209,157 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.