Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period.

PDCE opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

