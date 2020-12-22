PUBLISH (NEWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115,423.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $115,423.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00189732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00104115 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

