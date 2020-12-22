Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Decreased by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

ASB stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

