Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Inovalon stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Inovalon by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 309,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

