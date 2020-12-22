Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.