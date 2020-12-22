Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Westamerica Bancorporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

