Qcash One Day Volume Reaches $658.85 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $658.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00143107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00712332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00191484 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00104361 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

