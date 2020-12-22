Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $282.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.67.

NYSE:KWR opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

