Raise (RAISE) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $57,078.55 and $309.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

