Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

