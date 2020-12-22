Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 1,750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rapid7 stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

