Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $420,436.06 and $220,616.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, FCoin and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinrail, DDEX, FCoin, DEx.top, HADAX, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

