Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. BidaskClub cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

