(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.46

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $36.50. (RDS.B) shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 2,459,538 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on RDS.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

