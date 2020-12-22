Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 31,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Realogy by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Realogy by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

