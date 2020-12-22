Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dye & Durham (DYNDF)

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS: DYNDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Dye & Durham is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Dye & Durham is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DYNDF stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

