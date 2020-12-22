Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AAR (AIR)

AAR (NYSE: AIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $40.00.

12/16/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/10/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 11,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,431. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Get AAR Corp alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AAR by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.