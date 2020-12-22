Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) Quiet Period To End on December 29th

Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Reinvent Technology Partners Z had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS RTPZU opened at $11.73 on Tuesday.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z

There is no company description available for Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

