Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.