Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda Sells 8,956 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

