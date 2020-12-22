Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

