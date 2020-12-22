Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

