Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vapotherm, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $725.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. Insiders have sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,527 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

