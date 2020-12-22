Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $354.62

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.62 and traded as low as $350.00. Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at $352.00, with a volume of 148,192 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.41. The firm has a market cap of £464.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Charles Bligh acquired 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,775.44 ($11,465.17).

Restore plc (RST.L) Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

